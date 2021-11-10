Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 117,911.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Masco by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after purchasing an additional 333,740 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

