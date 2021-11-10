Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 100,860.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

