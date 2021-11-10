Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 111,843.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.