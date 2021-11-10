Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.66 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 126,716.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,608,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WHR opened at $221.06 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.72.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

