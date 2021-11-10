Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 117,911.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 97,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 258,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $65.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

