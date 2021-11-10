Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 104,044.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,184,000 after acquiring an additional 278,521 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 26.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 226,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 286,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after buying an additional 78,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $67.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

