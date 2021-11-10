Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 35,301 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 100,860.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,177 shares of company stock worth $2,028,505. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFGC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 159.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

