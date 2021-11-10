Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 54,574 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 170,543.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

