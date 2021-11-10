Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 103,755.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,427 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

HWC stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.84. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

