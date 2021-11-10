Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 82,489.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

