Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 107,325.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Encompass Health stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

