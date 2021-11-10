Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,396.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,557.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,481.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,424.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total value of $187,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $17,353,732 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

