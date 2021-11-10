MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,494,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

