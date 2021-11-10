Michael J. Sophie Sells 17,388 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $261,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $816.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NPTN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after buying an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $3,663,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $3,412,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after buying an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.