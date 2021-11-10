Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,406. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.