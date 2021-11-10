Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Raised by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 283,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,384,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,318 shares of company stock worth $1,895,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.