Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Sells $34,771.86 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

MSBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

