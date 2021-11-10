Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 393.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,745 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Smartsheet worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

NYSE SMAR opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.