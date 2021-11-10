Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $117.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

