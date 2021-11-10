Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Avalara worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVLR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,322 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

