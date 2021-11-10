Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Essential Utilities worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

