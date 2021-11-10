Millennium Management LLC Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 49.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

