Millennium Management LLC Has $21.22 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620,868 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 4.8% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 81.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,904,000 after buying an additional 9,076,715 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.