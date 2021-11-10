Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $21,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avalara by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 16.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,233 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,322. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

