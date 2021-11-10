Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $20,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth $2,083,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

