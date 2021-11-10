Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after purchasing an additional 82,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,089.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 79.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

