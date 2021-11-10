Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,074,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,538,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HSBC set a $19.76 target price on Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.