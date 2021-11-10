Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 537.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

