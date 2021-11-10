MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.
NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
MillerKnoll Company Profile
