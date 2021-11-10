Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.56

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

