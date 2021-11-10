MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

INKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

INKT stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

