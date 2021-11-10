Mirrored Netflix Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,439.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $25,439.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $671.48 or 0.01008898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00076012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00077431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,461.35 or 0.99858110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.35 or 0.07063770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020328 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 33,784 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars.

