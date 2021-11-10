Mist (MIST) Price Up 91.1% This Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar. Mist has a market capitalization of $13.19 million and $9.22 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

