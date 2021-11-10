Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.25 million, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 2.03. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,092.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 58.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

