MKM Partners Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.18.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $183.53. 12,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,501. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after buying an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.