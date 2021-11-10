Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.02 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.490 EPS.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 234,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,201. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

In other Model N news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

