Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$214 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million.Model N also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.88. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $932,468. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

