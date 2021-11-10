Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $305.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.40. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $312.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

