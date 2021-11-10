Monetha (MTH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $648,572.00

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Monetha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $16.93 million and approximately $648,572.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00054766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00219622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00092098 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Profile

MTH is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

