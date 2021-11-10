Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,736 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.06. 27,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.