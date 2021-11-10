MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.32, for a total value of $1,016,649.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,450,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $5.47 on Tuesday, hitting $576.77. 573,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $489.20 and its 200 day moving average is $389.68. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $219.51 and a fifty-two week high of $586.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.