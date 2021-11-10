Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stake Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $458,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

