Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.42

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.42 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,041,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 673.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 486,767 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,062,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

