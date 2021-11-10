Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332.71 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 328.80 ($4.30). Approximately 265,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 508,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.40 ($4.28).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 353.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.80.

In other news, insider Kate Swann bought 27,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £79,662.59 ($104,079.68).

Moonpig Group Company Profile (LON:MOON)

