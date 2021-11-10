More Coin Trading Down 12.4% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $113,847.27 and approximately $49,046.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

