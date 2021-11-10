Morgan Stanley Buys 328,355 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,707,000 after acquiring an additional 873,065 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

