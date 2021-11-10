Morgan Stanley Buys 64,650 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.64% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $43,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 501,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.