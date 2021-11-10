Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 1,703.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.52% of Yelp worth $45,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 467,953 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 88.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 449,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Yelp by 4,784.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,161 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 384,133 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Yelp by 337.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 231,070 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 178,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 18.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,923 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 141,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.53.

YELP opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

