Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DLVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $171.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.63.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.