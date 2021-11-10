Morgan Stanley Lowers The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $21.00

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on REAL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.74.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,004 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in The RealReal by 61.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 160.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 121,716 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

